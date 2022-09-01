Bendigo Advertiser
Video artist Jim Coad creates White Night art with Bendigo students

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
Camp Hill Primary School students Lexi O'Brien, Ben McAuliffe and Christina Napoleon were some of the almost 120 local students who have created work for Colouring the Competition at White Night. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

AS THE eyes of Bendigo marvel at the displays White Night unveils this weekend, a group of primary schools students will stare up at one building with immense satisfaction.

Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

