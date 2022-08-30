A HOST of extra public transport services will run this weekend to help people get to and from White Night.
Five White Night bus routes will run every 15 minutes to and from the bus hub in Williamson Street from 6pm on Saturday until 1.30am on Sunday.
Extra coaches will also leave Bendigo station every hour from 11pm to 2am.
Passengers will require a Myki card to travel on these services.
Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said the extra public transport would help people enjoy the event.
"It's wonderful to see this amazing event return to Bendigo," he said. "The extra bus and coach services along with free 'park and ride' buses will make it easier for locals and visitors to see all the attractions that White Night has to offer."
Four 'park and ride' locations will be set up at Red Energy Arena (Bendigo Stadium), Lansell Square, La Trobe University and the Bendigo Racecourse.
The free express buses for 'park and ride' users will travel to and from the Williamson Street hub every 15 minutes from 6pm to 1.30am.
Bendigo Tramways will also offer 'park and tram it' shuttles from Central Deborah Gold Mine to Forest Street and the Joss House Tram Stop to Mundy Street every 20 minutes from 6pm to 2am.
Tram tickets are $5 per person and free for children under the age of five.
The trams will stop at Lake Weeroona and Tyson's Reef Hotel to drop off or pick up passengers.
Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said he hoped the service would provide an easy and affordable way for families and festival patrons to travel to the event.
"We're really looking forward to showcasing Bendigo's iconic trams and offering a unique mode of transportation to the White Night festivities," he said.
"We encourage people attending White Night to travel in style by catching one of our heritage trams".
For more information on Bendigo Tramway's White Night shuttle service and to book tickets visit www.bendigotramways.com
For details on the extra buses and coaches, or to top up you Myki, visit ptv.vic.gov.au/whitenightbendigo
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
