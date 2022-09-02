Greater Bendigo has recorded 42 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the active count now at 309.
Across the state there are 2013 new cases from 1493 positive rapid antigen tests and 520 positive PCRs. The active number across Victoria is now 14,328.
Sadly 10 people have died, while 298 remain in hospital, 13 people are either actively in ICU or have been cleared and five people are on ventilators.
Elsewhere across the region, 18 new cases were detected in the Campaspe Shire, 10 in the Macedon Ranges and six each in the Mount Alexander and the Central Goldfields Shires. Gannawarra only recorded three new cases while the Loddon Shire had no new infections in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, 94.7 per cent of people 12 and above have received two doses of the COVID vaccine, while 69.7 per cent of people 16 and above have received three doses.
Happy Saturday Greater Bendigo and welcome to wild weekend with the return of the HDFNL grand finals and White Night for the first time in years.
As for you White Night aficionados the day has finally arrived!
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
