Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

Bendigo on-the-go: 42 new COVID cases in Bendigo

MF
Lucy Williams
By Maddy Fogarty, and Lucy Williams
Updated September 3 2022 - 3:42am, first published September 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Greater Bendigo has recorded 42 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with the active count now at 309.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Editor

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.