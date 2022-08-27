Health officials are working to learn more about a number of viruses potentially making their way into regional Victorian communities.
The Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit (LMPHU) is calling on Campaspe Shire residents to volunteer for a blood screening project which aims to paint a clearer picture of the Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV).
JEV is a rare but potentially serious mosquito-borne illness first detected in Victoria this year.
LMPHU director Bruce Bolam said from a community wellbeing perspective, it was essential the Department of Health and health unit broaden their understanding of the virus.
"With mosquito numbers expected to increase as the warmer months approach, the results of this study will be vital in planning JEV vaccinations and other preventative activities," he said.
The virus affects the brain and is most commonly spread to humans from pigs via mosquito bites; it cannot be spread from human to human, nor by eating pork.
However, in many people there are few or no symptoms making it difficult to map the extent or impact of the virus locally.
To better understand how many people have been infected with JEV in the Campaspe region, residents are encouraged to present at one of two Dorevitch Pathology clinics for a free blood test.
The results will be provided to each individual.
"While we understand that COVID-19 remains front and centre in the community's mind, threats such as Japanese Encephalitis should not be overlooked," Dr Bolam said.
"We already know that residents in the Campaspe Shire are at a heightened risk of contracting the virus because of the region's agricultural activities.
"Therefore, every snippet of information we can piece together will help to protect our community's future health."
Participating clinics are:
For details about how you can be involved with the JEV project and what' required, contact the Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit on 1800 959 400 or email PHU@bendigohealth.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
