Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Health officials want 'clearer picture' of Japanese Encephalitis in Campaspe region

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 27 2022 - 4:10am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE

Health officials are working to learn more about a number of viruses potentially making their way into regional Victorian communities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.