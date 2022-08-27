A Bendigo man will have to spend a lot less time in the bathroom doing his hair after shaving his head for a cancer fundraiser.
Jed Bloomfield had a weight lifted - literally - when he got rid of the dreadlocks he sported for the past 13 years on Saturday.
He said there was part of him was relieved when he cut off his locks.
"It is a bit strange, but an overall good feeling," Jed said.
"I will admit it's nice to feel the wind go over my head now."
The last time 20-year-old Jed had a haircut he was in grade two. And eight years ago he had his long hair put into dreadlocks.
The recent graduate of a diploma of community services wanted to give something back to the community "instead of just shaving it off or getting a new haircut".
What Jed wants to see is a future where the percentage of people diagnosed with cancer is lower.
"(I want) more people (to) be as fortunate as me and not have to lose anyone to cancer," he said.
After two weeks, Jed said he was "overwhelmed" to see community members had donated more than $2850 to his cause.
"It's really amazing," he said.
"I had such a low goal to begin with, but to see so many people, some I may not even know, donating has been really lovely."
And while there may be part of him who will miss being referred to as the 'funny dread man', Jed said he is excited with the hair opportunities he now has.
Time will tell if he will do another fundraiser in 13 years time.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
