Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Jed Bloomfield is unrecognisable without dreads he shaved for good cause

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated August 27 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Jed Bloomfield has had a weight lifted - literally - after shaving his dreads of 13 years for cancer fundraising. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

A Bendigo man will have to spend a lot less time in the bathroom doing his hair after shaving his head for a cancer fundraiser.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.