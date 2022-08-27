Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in central Victoria that ended in a crash in Melbourne on Saturday morning.
Macedon Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told two unknown offenders broke into a Glenton Court property in Gisborne and stole a blue BMW520 sedan about 5.15am.
The same vehicle crashed into the on ramp of the Monash Freeway at Montague Street, Docklands at 6.10am the same morning.
Two males wearing dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene southbound on foot.
Investigations remain ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
