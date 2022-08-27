A tremor, fatigue and a crippling disease is all that stands in the way of a children's book author and his need to do his part for the environment.
Temporary Bendigo resident Daryl Barnes has been passionate about saving the Earth's future for as long as he can remember and has put in the hard yards to ensure the younger generations do the same.
Now, his life has been put on hold as he waits and hopes to receive what could be life-changing treatment.
What started as a speech at a relatives birthday has lead to four picture books, a book of poetry about his life and hopes of a trip to Hollywood to put his stories on the big screen.
"After I wrote the poem, I realised I really enjoyed doing it and wanted to see what else I could do," Daryl said.
"I just started writing about anything and everything, but what I loved most was the bird stories."
Daryl's move from his hometown of Coleraine to Mackay in Queensland in 1996 meant he was in the company of more bird species than he could ever imagine.
And once they came wandering into his own front yard, he began researching each one.
"I figured if I wanted to know more, I could definitely write stories about them for others to enjoy too," he said.
"I struggle to hold a camera sometimes and take photos of them, so I figured writing about them is the next best thing."
And thus his Crazy Bird Stories series was born, with his first book published in 2015.
Daryl said he wrote the stories in rhyming verses and ensured the illustrations were colourful in hopes of catching the eyes of children eager to learn.
"It's important for me to pass on these stories and this knowledge on to them," he said.
"I have toured my books a few times and all the while I've hoped the kids will learn about these birds and how important they are to the environment."
And while the success of his books had left him on a high, at the same time his health wasn't the same.
Daryl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the early 2010s and since then his symptoms have taken a toll on his body and mind.
"I was doing okay for a while there, but now my shakes get so bad sometimes," he said.
"I get fatigued quite quickly and the other symptoms have made it hard to do a lot.
"Things like getting dressed, which would take anyone else five minutes, can take me half an hour some days."
But when he heard a few friends say deep brain stimulation treatment could take some symptoms away, Daryl knew he had to try it.
With no commitments up north, he made the trip to stay with family in Woodvale and made appointments with specialists, hoping he could sign up for this program.
But it hasn't been smooth sailing.
"I was only meant to be down here for 12 months," he said.
"I was booked in for appointments at the Austin Hospital in Melbourne, but they've cancelled on me three times now with no new date yet.
"There's no way of telling if I'll even be able to get the treatment until I get in there, so it's been pretty disheartening so far."
And at the same time, Daryl has been trying to make ends meet on a disability pension and a small amount of book royalties.
While he waits for the go ahead on the program and continues treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, he said it can be difficult to stay positive at times.
But there is one happy place he knows will always help.
"I do a lot of work outside in the garden and around the property," he said.
"I've actually been planting lower growing plants out the front of the house to ensure some birds don't become prey for predators.
"Sometimes the darkness creeps in, but I just need to remember what I was put on this Earth to do and hope I'm able to have a bit more time to do some good in the world."
Daryl's books are available to purchase in stores across regional Victoria or online at crazybirdstories.com
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
