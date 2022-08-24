Regional elective surgery is getting a face-lift following the latest round of state government funding.
Wait-list times are among the list of things set to improve for those undergoing elective surgery in central Victoria, Maryborough hospital chief executive Nickola Allan said after Tuesdays announcement.
Maryborough District Health Service, Bendigo Health and several other central Victorian hospitals are among the 21 regional healthcare services set to receive funding from the Victorian government's medical equipment replacement program.
This means, those with a date in the diary can also look forward to top-end technology without travelling to the Melbourne.
And while some hospitals, such as Bendigo, haven't decided what equipment to invest in yet, Maryborough has its sights set on a high-definition endoscopic camera system.
While the operating theatre at Maryborough hospital runs six days a week, Ms Allan said the new equipment would allow the hospital to better service the region.
"This means we can provide patients from the Central Goldfields and across the region with access to the latest technology for diagnostic surgery," Ms Allan said.
During the announcement on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said the funding would be used to purchase new equipment for acute services, such as CT scanners, MRIs, X-Ray units and digital retinal imaging capture systems as well as heart equipment such as echocardiogram and fluoroscopy units.
He also announced funding for important hospital infrastructure, such as generators, chillers, emergency lighting, nurse call systems, air conditioning systems and patient lifts.
Surgery facilities will also be boosted through the $20 million surgical equipment innovation fund, which is investing in items such as endoscopes, ultrasound units, microscopes, monitors, operating tables, anaesthetic machines, lasers and sterilisers.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
