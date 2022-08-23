Hospitals across central and northern Victoria will soon see new medical equipment and upgrades to other essential services.
In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Bendigo Health and Echuca Regional Health were announced as two of 38 health services - including 21 in regional Victoria - that would receive a share in $105 million worth of grants.
While it is not yet clear how much each service would receive and what the funding would be used for, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said this was a step in the right direction for Victorian heath services.
"We're supporting our hardworking healthcare workers with the very best hospitals, theatres, surgical tools and diagnostic equipment available, so they can keep doing what they do best - saving lives," Mr Andrews said.
"It's all part of our plan to help hospitals meet the record demand they're facing - and deliver world-class care sooner, and closer to home, for every Victorian."
As part of the latest round of the Medical Equipment Replacement Program, hospitals will receive new equipment for acute services - including CT scanners, MRIs, X-Ray units and digital retinal imaging capture systems as well as heart equipment such as echocardiogram and fluoroscopy units.
In addition, as part of the latest round of the Engineering Infrastructure Replacement Program, hospitals will upgrade important infrastructure such as generators, chillers, emergency lighting, nurse call systems, air conditioning systems and patient lifts.
Surgery facilities will also be boosted through the $20 million Surgical Equipment Innovation Fund, which is investing in items such as endoscopes, ultrasound units, microscopes, monitors, operating tables, anaesthetic machines, lasers and sterilisers.
While a large portion of the funding will be allocated to Melbourne's Austin Hospital for a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, Ms Thomas said smaller health services would benefit from the funding as well.
"From as far as Central Highlands Rural Health to the Austin, these investments back in our hardworking staff, who deserve the most modern equipment and infrastructure at their fingertips."
Hospitals from other regions included in this round of funding include; Castlemaine Health, Maryborough District Health Service, Wimmera Health Care Group and Stawell Regional Health.
The funding will also be a major boost for regional Victoria, with 21 regional health services upgrading and replacing 178 items of equipment in operating suites, surgical wards, intensive care units and neonatal areas.
It comes as the state opposition announced a new cancer centre and health school would be built in regional Victoria under another health-related election pledge.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy vowed to allocate $100 million to develop the Integrated Cancer Centre and Clinical Health School at Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton if the coalition wins the November 26 state election.
The money for the facility would come from shelving construction of the first part of the state government's Suburban Rail Loop from Cheltenham to Box Hill, the opposition said.
It would allow GV Health to expand its current cancer and oncology services and make the existing site up to four times larger, ensuring improved access for cancer patients across the region.
-With Australian Associated Press
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
