THE City of Greater Bendigo wants the cheaper safety option for a North Bendigo path after a man slipped and fell.
Fourteen petitioners had demanded a new concrete path on the erosion-prone Hustlers Reef Reserve path.
That is too expensive, councillors decided when they met on Monday night.
Council officers had previously said a concrete path would cost as much as $135,000 and that the risk of injury was only "moderate".
They said there were other paths in the municipality that needed work more urgently.
The officers recommended signs rise at both ends of the reserve to alert people to potential dangers.
Councillors unanimously preferred signs.
Cr David Fagg lamented the backlog of paths needing work but said it made delays at Hustlers Reef Reserve necessary.
"They [the petitioners] will be disappointed that a footpath will not be constructed in the near future," he said.
He urged petitioners to keep campaigning for change and hoped the path could be better improved over the long term.
The new signs will help the council show it had taken "reasonable steps" to deal with risks on the trail, council officers said. It would allow people to make their own decisions about using the path, based on their own ability.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
