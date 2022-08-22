A HISTORICAL art trail set to open in September will explore the contributions of inspirational women who lived in the once-thriving Dunolly.
Now with a population below 1000, the town 61 kilometres west of Bendigo, was at one point home to 10 per cent of the Victorian population according to local artist Louise Cooper.
The 1km geolocated trail will help bring that history back to life with the help of Louise as lead artist and her talented team including Natasha Carter, Lauren Starr, Grace Cooper, Keira Long and Claire Clarke.
"There will be a preview to schools on September 15, and then on September 17 we're having a high tea at the Welcome Stranger café in Dunolly from 5pm till 8pm," Cooper said.
"Everyone's welcome to come along, it's public event and that will be the official launch of the trail.
"It will be free to play up until the Gold Rush Festival which starts on October 7 and then it will be $5 to play."
Cooper said the trail running through Dunolly will be a type of "augmented reality" which will memorialise some remarkable women from the pre-federation era.
"One of the women is Eliza Ellen Russell who was the auntie of Ivor Evans who was one of the people who won the competition to design the Australian flag," she said.
"His auntie Eliza worked at Evan and Evans - his father's canvas tent-making business in Melbourne.
"So the young Ivor went to his auntie and asked her to sew up what was the first Australian flag."
Local Indigenous artist and Bendigo Senior Secondary College year 12 student Keira Long will be producing the artwork dedicated to Eliza and said she was keen to get her artwork out there.
The talented young creator is already planning to study her Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts at TAFE next year and said the Dunolly trail was a great experience to get involved.
"Lauren Starr, who is another Bendigo artist, she is creating a memorial artwork to Madame Charpiot who was one of Australia's first female photographers," Cooper said.
"They all lived in Dunolly at one point or another, Eliza was born here but all of the other women came from all over the globe basically, because that was the Gold Rush times."
Cooper herself is creating an artwork in memorial of Waif Wander who was Australia's first detective novelist and the first in the world to write novels from the detective's point of view and include real life details from cases.
"So the way NCIS and all those sorts of shows are formatted that we're now used to was really pioneered by her but she couldn't even get a job at the Mount Alexander Mail," she said.
"They invited her into the office to interview for position of the sub-editor and reporter, and when she showed up carting a young child with her, they looked at her and said that when they invited the person by the initials of MHF (Waif Wander's true name Mary Helena Fortune), they hoped to interview him for a job, and just completely wiped her because she was female.
"For me personally, I think that Waif Wanda resonates so strongly with me because she is that pioneering author-artist with a child and she's one of the most prolific Australian authors of all time but she has not remembered at all."
Trail attendees will walk through the footsteps of these groundbreaking women beginning from the Dunolly Museum with a bit of a time-travelling narrative.
"The narrative is that you've been volunteering at the Dunolly Museum and you've fallen asleep on the the first census to be taken in Victoria," Cooper said.
"You get a tap on the shoulder and it's time to lock up so you stumble out into the streets in this half-awake sort of daze where time is a bit Doctor Who.
"And you go walking around Broadway, which is the main street, and find where these women worked and where Eliza Ellen Russell was born."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
