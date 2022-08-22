A young northern Victorian farmer will put his heart on the line - and national television - in order to find his life partner.
Kyabram's Harry Lloyd is ready to "settle down with the right lady" as he embarks on his journey for love on the newest season of Farmer Wants a Wife.
The 23-year-old dairy farmer may be young, but he says he's ready to cook up something real on the show. He's also not a bad cook.
"I enjoy cooking and I think preparing a meal with someone is a great way to create a strong, lasting bond," he said.
Not just a master chef, Mr Lloyd says his studies on regenerative agriculture has created a love for the environment he hopes he can pass on one day.
"I love the idea of passing the farm down to my children," he said.
"I see farming practices that not only care for the land but also improve the landscape as integral to the longevity of my family farm and lifestyle."
He's also a strong believer in being patient and putting in the work.
"Love and relationships are based on friendship, honesty, respect and being comfortable in your skin around your partner," Mr Lloyd said.
"You'll know it is love when you think about them all the time and will happily do little random acts of kindness just to brighten their day."
Mr Lloyd said he was on the look out for a partner who would be willing to travel the world and join him in his love for Italian food.
"I'm looking for someone who will be honest, knows how to let their hair down, and have fun while also bringing a positive attitude to their life," he said.
"I want someone who loves to be active and enjoys quality time with their partner as I'm super keen to travel sometime in the near future."
It seems the young farmer will be spoiled for choice with his seven potential leading ladies ready to hit the paddocks running.
From a retail manager from NSW to a Queensland hairdresser and Victorian social worker, the women will fight for the ag-enthusiast's affection.
The journey to find love will be on screens across the country from September 4 on Channel 7.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
