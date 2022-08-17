WARNING: THIS VIDEO INCLUDES AUDIBLE SWEARING THAT COULD OFFEND SOME VIEWERS
A BAMAWN man facing nine charges stemming from a hoon driving incident on Bendigo's main street in May has faced court.
Benjamin Hall appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates Court for mention via videolink from the Melbourne Remand Centre on Wednesday afternoon.
The court heard 27-year-old Mr Hall had contracted COVID-19 since his previous court appearance, and that efforts were being made to bring his matters to an acceptable resolution.
Barrister Robert Mahardy has asked for all Mr Hall's outstanding matters to be heard together in the County Court. His client has made no application for bail.
Mr Hall has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, causing damage to an emergency service vehicle by reckless driving, aggravated potential exposure to police, fail to stop on police request and drive in manner dangerous.
He also faces summary matters with regards to offences allegedly committed whilst he was on bail.
The preliminary brief compiled by Bendigo police following Mr Hall's arrest in May states he was the driver of a gold-coloured Ford sedan that had performed a large burnout as it turned onto McCrae Street from a side street and headed north, at about 1.14am on Saturday, May 14.
At approximately 1.20am, the divisional response van was attending to reports of an assault that had occurred within nearby licenced premises, The Deck, where a car display had been staged that night.
"As they approached the venue from the northern side of The Deck, they observed a gold-coloured Ford Falcon which the accused was driving, pull out of Mundy Street onto McCrae Street and commence doing a burnout across four lanes," the police statement read.
Mr Hall will appear in court again on Wednesday, September 14 for a contest mention.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
