MAJOR light festival White Night will return to Bendigo in September.
The late-night event will go ahead on Saturday, September 3, after years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
White Night was last staged in 2018 with a crowd of 60,000 people roaming Bendigo streets until the early hours. The event generated $5.5 million for the local economy.
"We're expecting similar numbers at this event," creative director Joseph O'Farrell said.
"Performers have not had a chance to perform to crowds this size for long time, so the appetite from artists is there, but also from audiences who cannot wait for White Night."
MEGA GALLERY: WHITE NIGHT 2018 IN PICTURES
Plans to bring White Night back to Bendigo in 2020 were scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr O'Farrell said event organisers had been regular visitors to Bendigo in an effort to make this year's event bigger and better.
"It's been a long process, I can't believe it is happening," he said.
"We know the council very well now and have been working with the city and continuing the conversation.
"It's been really nice understanding what a great operator Bendigo is and understanding the power an arts event can have on its community."
Regional artists will make up 70 per cent of White Night Bendigo's program, while 95 per cent of the music program will be local performers.
HOW WE SAW IT: WHITE NIGHT 2018 - PHOTOS AND VIDEO
"The buy-in and inclusion of local and regional artists has been huge," Mr O'Farrell said.
"More than 150 community participants and young people are involved in works, are in bands or have made submissions to be part of the event.
"We are engaging with artists with lived experience of disability. The event has focus on accessibility of audiences as well to create what we hope will be the most inclusive event."
Mr O'Farrell said the magic of an event like White Night was that it included families, young people, and people from Victoria.
"(White Night) doesn't exist in Melbourne anymore," he said.
"So people will be travelling up to a destination event and taking in a city built for White Night.
Advertisement
"The architecture and projection works make Bendigo a beautiful canvas to work with. It is wonderful seeing all the possibilities.
"Rosalind Park is world renowned for reason, so to be able to place works and experiences is incredible."
More news: Massage therapist banned until November
After working as an internationally-travelling artist for 17 years, Mr O'Farrell has been inspired by his decision to be involved with White Night.
"My work is around legacy and impact and creating communities in city through arts experiences," he said.
Advertisement
"(White Night) needs to reflect Bendigo and back regional artists and be full of local people to make it all about Bendigo."
Among the artists and pieces to feature on September 3 are The Electric Canvas which creates the projections used on Bendigo's buildings.
The Golden Dragon Museum will also take part this year for the first time while more than 100 primary school-aged students have contributed work.
"The Electric Canvas' projections will be stunning in the centre of Bendigo," Mr O'Farrell said.
"They are working with a number First Nations artists including Troy Firebrace and Natasha Carter.
Advertisement
"At the Golden Dragon Museum we are going Pop Asia. There as a reflection of contemporary Asian culture along with traditional Chinese culture that is so important to the city.
"Colouring Competition allows 120 primary school aged children to see their works projected on the Visitor Centre in Pall Mall. I'm really excited for that. It encapsulates our approach to the program."
A 10-metre long puppet standing four-metres high will roam Rosalind Park.
"The Guardian by A Blank Canvas is a huge mythical creature a bit like the luck dragon from Never Ending Story," Mr O'Farrell said.
"People will be able to get right up close, take selfies and interact with it."
The White Night Bendigo 2022 program runs from 7pm on Saturday, September 3 to 1am on Sunday, September 4.
Advertisement
Events, displays and performances will take in View Street, Pall Mall, Rosalind Park, the Golden Dragon Museum and everywhere in between.
Visit whitenight.com.au/bendigo for more information.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.