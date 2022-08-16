Bendigo motorists are advised to fill up at the bowser over the next six weeks as a run of low petrol prices looks set to be replaced by a huge spike.
Fuel outlets around the city have been selling unleaded petrol below 168 cents per litre in the past week.
Several Coles and Woolworths are selling unleaded for 169.9 cents a litre. With the four cents a litre discount on rewards cards and shopping dockets, it means Bendigo drivers can buy unleaded petrol for only 165.9 cents a litre.
Woolworths in Kennington is selling unleaded petrol at 165 cents a litre, but with the discount offer that price reduces to 161 cents a litre.
In response to the crisis at the bowser, the Australian federal government halved the fuel excise - a 44 cents a litre tax on fuel - to give motorists some respite.
But it may not be for long.
With the halving of the fuel excise due to expire on September 28, it is expected the price of unleaded petrol will rise by as much as 22 cents a litre after September 29.
The end date was set by the previous federal Coalition government in its March budget.
Labor won the May election but has not changed policy on fuel excise, which means the full 44 cents a litre tax will be re-instated at the end of September.
It all comes as new figures show cash-strapped Australians paid an extra $5 a week over the course of the past three months to fill up at the fuel pump.
The Australian Automobile Association's latest Transport Affordability Index, released on Sunday, shows average weekly fuel costs across the nation rose to $100.39 in the June quarter.
Typical weekly household transport costs also grew to $412.21 in capital cities and $342.98 in the regions.
The fuel costs factor in the temporary halving of the fuel excise rate, inflation running at 6.1 per cent annually and global price shocks stemming from the war in Ukraine.
Michael Bradley, managing director of the peak motoring body, said it was the first time the national weekly fuel cost average had passed $100 since the index's inception in 2016.
"Despite the temporary excise cut, fuel prices are rising and continue to be a significant contributor to cost of living pressures across both regional and metropolitan Australia," he said.
Average fuel costs were $98.37 per week across the nation's capital cities and $102.71 per week regionally, with motorists in Bunbury ($122.70), Geelong ($118.31) and Launceston ($114.67) the hardest hit, according to the index.
The 22-cent cut to the fuel excise is due to end next month, with the Albanese government strongly indicating it won't be extended.
The national average for petrol prices fell to 173.6 cents a litre last week, its lowest point since Easter.
Sydney remains Australia's most expensive capital city for transport costs, averaging $486.18 per week, followed by Melbourne ($461.01) and Brisbane ($454.52).
The transport cost calculations take into consideration average weekly spending on fuel, car loan repayments, tolls, insurance and servicing, as well as public transport.
- with Australian Associated Press
