Bendigo's Rosetta Wight was one of more than 60 nurses remembered for their sacrifice and bravery on a bloody day in Australia's war history books.
Eighty years go, Sister Wight was aboard the SS Vyner Brooke near Singapore when her life changed forever in an event now known as the Bangka Island massacre.
And at a ceremony this week, her legacy and that of many others were honoured.
"The bravery, compassion and expertise these nurses displayed continues to leave a lasting legacy on the profession today," Australian College of Nursing chief executive Kylie Ward said.
"I believe every Australian should know the stories of the nurses who perished and survived the sinking of the Vyner Brooke, Bangka Island Massacre and Bombing of Darwin.
"Individually, they had unique clinical backgrounds and hailed from across the country. However, together they were a formidable force dedicated to keeping Australians face during an unprecedented time in our history.
"Their legacy must be at the forefront of not just nursing history, but that of our nation."
Their sacrifices were remembered on August 16 at a ceremony in the Northern Territory honouring nurses who lost their lives serving their nation.
The event also commemorated the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Vyner Brooke cargo vessel, the Bangka Island massacre in Indonesia and the bombing of Darwin.
Sister Wight was born in Fish Creek in 1908, where she made the decision to enter the healthcare industry, and trained at the then Bendigo Base Hospital in 1935.
According to the Virtual War Memorial Australia, little was recorded on her life up until the attack on the SS Vyner Brooke on February 14, 1942, following its departure from Singapore two days prior.
On board were 65 Australian Army Nursing Service nurses who had been evacuated from Singapore due to the impending Japanese attack.
Sister Wight was injured in the attack and one of the 22 who were able to make their way to the nearby island where they became victims of one of the worst atrocities of the war.
It is said that the nurses were ordered to walk into the sea and were then machine-gunned from behind in what is now known as the Bangka Island Massacre.
Federal Veterans' Affairs minister Matt Keogh said only 24 of the 65 nurses who boarded the SS Vyner Brooke in Singapore survived the war.
"Just 32 nurses survived the ship's sinking, including Sister Vivian Bullwinkel, the sole survivor of the massacre on Bangka Island, becoming prisoners of war, " he said.
"These brave women were nurses of the 2/4th Casualty Clearing Station, 2/10th and 2/13th General Hospitals, 8th Division, Second Australian Imperial Force.
"These women demonstrated the bravery, courage and compassion that our nurses are known for, from their sisters who forged the path of service in World War I, through to the nurses of today's Australian Defence Force who continue these proud traditions."
"May their sacrifice always be remembered."
The ceremony at Darwin Military Museum will raise funds for two projects aimed at ensuring the history of the Bangka Island massacre is not forgotten.
As well as the commemoration, hundreds of nurses from across Australia are set to come together in the NT on Wednesday for the National Nursing Forum.
The two-day event will discuss leadership, nurse-led solutions to the nation's most pressing health challenges, violence against nurses and the impact of climate change on health.
-With Australian Associated Press
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
