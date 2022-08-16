Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'Brave' Bendigo nurse Rosetta Wight injured in bombing before Bangka Island massacre

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Rosetta Joan Wight was one of the nurses who lost their lives in the Bangka Island Massacre. Picture courtesy of South Gippsland Secondary College

Bendigo's Rosetta Wight was one of more than 60 nurses remembered for their sacrifice and bravery on a bloody day in Australia's war history books.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.