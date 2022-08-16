After a successful fundraising event, a Bendigo real estate agent has vowed to continue supporting the region's cancer wellness program for years to come.
This year's McKean McGregor Gala Ball raised $141,281.70 for Bendigo Health's Gobbe Wellness Centre, with staff "over the moon" with the gesture.
Advertisement
And McKean McGregor chief executive Todd Brown said this wouldn't be the last time they supported what they say is a "worthy cause".
"We're extremely pleased about the difference the funds are making to the program and have no hesitation in making a commitment to Bendigo Health as the beneficiary for the funds from next year's event," he said.
He said the cause was one that touched many.
"It was a no-brainer for us," he said.
"We have people we work with or we all know someone who has been through a cancer journey, so it was important for us to do what we can for such a great program that helps so many."
The Cancer Wellness Program encompasses a range of services to assist in improving the physical, mental and spiritual wellbeaing of cancer patients and their carers.
Bendigo Health chair Ewa Piejko ssaid the new services are having a positive impact and allowed its staff to provide just that.
OTHER STORIES:
"We are working on a new support service for families as a direct result of the funds raised from the inaugural gala ball," she said.
"The significant contribution by the McKean McGregor team will help us expand our wellness services for regional patients."
Gobbe Wellness Centre clinical director Robert Blum said fundraising has made a big difference when it came to running the facility.
"We haven't been able to secure government funding, so any money raised by us or the community is what keeps our centre going," he said.
"We want to thank the community and organisations such as McKean McGregor for allowing us to provide this support for residents in our regions."
Next year's Gala Ball will take place on Saturday, June 17.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.