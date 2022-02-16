news, local-news, news, bendigo, bendigo hopital, nurse, training, Bangka Island Massacre, history

After completing her nursing training in Bendigo, Sister Rosetta Joan Wight could never have imagined the sacrifices and service for her country would ultimately lead to her demise. February 16 marks the 80th anniversary of the day Sister Wight and 20 others tragically lost their lives during the Bangka Island Massacre. Born in Fish Creek in 1908, she made the decision to enter the healthcare industry, and trained at the then-Bendigo Base Hospital in 1935. More news: Man killed in Strathmerton crash that seriously injured two police officers According to the Virtual War Memorial Australia, little was recorded on Sister Wight's life up until the attack on the SS Vyner Brooke on February 14, 1942, following its departure from Singapore two days prior. On board were 65 Australian Army Nursing Service nurses who had been evacuated from Singapore due to the impending Japanese attack. Sister Wight was injured in the attack and one of the 22 who were able to make their way to the nearby island where they became victims of one of the worst atrocities of the war. It is said that the nurses were ordered to walk into the sea and were then machine-gunned from behind in what is now known as the Bangka Island Massacre. Other stories: Bendigo Health chief nursing and midwifery officer Carol-Anne Lever said it was so important to acknowledge the sacrifice of all Australian nurses throughout history and the vital role they played in conflict. "The 80th anniversary of the Bangka Island Massacre reminds us that nurses are always at the frontline whether away at war or closer to home," she said. "Rosetta Joan Wight used her training and knowledge to help where it was needed most. She is an inspiration. "We're proud that such a dedicated and brave nurse was once part of this community and worked at the Bendigo Hospital." More news: The late-night dessert reinvigorating Bendigo's nightlife Australian College of Nursing chief executive Kylie Ward said the organisation wanted to ensure this legacy would live on through helping the nurses of today. "Rosetta, like all her nursing colleagues on Bangka Island, displayed remarkable courage during the most unthinkable of situations," she said. "The foundation is determined to see Rosetta and her colleagues legacy live on by raising funds to establish scholarships in their names to support the next generation of nursing leaders." If people wish to donate to support the establishment of the scholarships, they can do so via foundation.acn.edu.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

