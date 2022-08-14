A man has had his licence suspended after returning a blood alcohol reading almost five times higher than the legal limit.
The 49-year-old man driving a grey utility vehicle returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.245 after Echuca police witnessed him struggling to navigate a roundabout on Annesley Street in the CBD on Sunday morning.
Officers witnessed the incident at about 1.20am after which they pulled the driver over to conduct a preliminary breath test and he returned a positive result.
The driver accompanied police to the station where he completed a second breath test, blowing nearly five times the legal limit.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1005 and the man is expected to front the Magistrates Court in the near future.
