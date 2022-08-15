A truck ferrying jet fuel as part of local operations for an electrical company has crashed, forcing a central Victorian highway to close for the next few hours.
In what Campaspe Highway Patrol Senior Constable Paul Swan describes as a narrow escape, a man transporting 13,000 litres of jet fuel has rolled over on Mitiamo-Echuca Road after attempting to over-correct a wide turn.
The incident occurred at about 4pm and the road is closed in both directions for at least the next four or five hours.
The jet fuel was on its way to refill helicopters as part of operations with Powercor, Snr Constable Swan said.
"I believe there is a slight diesel leak, but I believe the jet fuel is contained," he said.
"There are truckers on the way to decant the fuel and then they're going to right the truck."
The driver escaped with minor injuries - cuts and abrasions.
Snr Constable Swan said if the truck had rolled any sooner it would have collided with a concrete culvert nearby, which would have resulted in a major spill and a much more serious situation.
"Had it rolled over at that point (the tank carrying jet fuel) would have torn open but it's missed that," he said.
It all comes back to road safety and making sure you abide by the rules, he said.
"Wear your seat belt, seat belts save lives.
"I've been giving a lot of truck drivers tickets lately for failing (to wear seatbelts)."
Both CFA and SES are assisting police on scene.
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
