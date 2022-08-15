Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Man was wearing seat belt when truck carrying jet fuel rolled on Mitiamo-Echuca Road

MF
Lucy Williams
By Maddy Fogarty, and Lucy Williams
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:01am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Brendan McCarthy

A truck ferrying jet fuel as part of local operations for an electrical company has crashed, forcing a central Victorian highway to close for the next few hours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Editor

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.