Bendigo's Caleb Logan reaches 100-goal VWFL season milestone

Bendigo's Caleb Logan has reached triple digits after scoring his 100th season goal in the Victorian Wheelchair Football League.
Logan, who plays for Essendon, reached the milestone on Sunday against the Tigers when the Bombers went down fighting 6.3 (39) to 14.7 (91).
Breaking the 100-goal barrier wasn't a statistic Logan set out to achieve, but as each round of the season came by, his tally continued to edge closer and closer.
"I just took it round by round and to be honest I could've sealed it a few games ago as I've had some big matches, including 25 goals in our round six win over Hawthorn," he said.
"Overall it feels really great and now that it's sorted I am relieved as it was hanging over my head."
Another added highlight was having Essendon Football Club veteran Matthew Lloyd on the sidelines cheering Logan on as he reached the century milestone.
With one round left in the regular VWFL season, Logan is switching his focus to the upcoming finals series which starts in early September.
"I am happy with how I've been playing so far this season, but one area I would like to focus on for the upcoming matches and especially during finals is being able to shake off defenders more easily," he said.
"After the loss to the Tigers on Sunday it's given the whole team something to focus on which is getting back to refining the fundamentals of the game."
In the final regular round of the season on August 24 the Bombers will meet one of their biggest competitors, the Saints.
"They are a really tough physical team and definitely one of our biggest rivals in the league," Logan said.
After round 13 it's then finals time.
"I am expecting plenty of tough games in the finals and hopefully the match against the Tigers is a preview of the grand final," he said.
"Hopefully we'll have a full squad in the coming matches and we're able to go all the way, especially as it's the club's 150th anniversary this year.
"There's no better time to win a grand final."
Logan also thanked outgoing Essendon FC president Paul Brasher for his support throughout the season.
Logan's career started a few years ago after he received an email from Disability Sport and Recreation about starting a new league.
He was onto it straight away and before he knew it he was signed with Essendon.
In the past he's been the Bombers' best and fairest, the club's leading goalscorer (31 in 2018 and 30 in 2019) in addition to several other achievements.
Last season Essendon fell short in the grand final after being defeated by Collingwood by five points, 9.5 (59) over 8.6 (54).
