Greater Bendigo's daily cases have dropped to 48 leaving the municipality with 551 active cases.
It is the third day Bendigo's daily cases have decreased with numbers over 100 on Friday, 86 on Saturday and less than 50 on Sunday.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Range saw 20 new cases while Campaspe Shire had 16 new infections.
Other central Victorian municipalities recorded under 10 new cases on Sunday with Central Goldfields seeing nine, Mount Alexander finding seven, Gannawarra haveing three and Buloke and Loddon shires each recording two new cases.
Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases have decreased for the sixth day in a row.
There were 3450 new cases found on Saturday made up of 2396 reported rapid-antigen tests and 1054 positive PCR tests.
The last time Victoria's daily cases were below 3500 was December 27 when they were 2709.
Active cases in Victoria now stand at 29,914 - below 30,000 for the first time this year and the lowest since December 31 when they we 23,943.
Sadly, department of health data shows 24 lives were lost to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
There are also 575 coronavirus-related hospitalisations including 29 people in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Yesterday, Greater Bendigo's daily cases dropped below 100 to 86, leaving the municipality's active cases at 601.
Elsewhere in central Victoria, Macedon Ranges recorded 38 new cases while Campaspe and Mount Alexander shires each saw 20.
Central Goldfields, Loddon and Gannawarra shires each recorded four new cases.
Buloke Shire recorded no new cases since Friday.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
