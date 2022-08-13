Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bill Shorten to review National Disability Insurance Scheme as advocates speak out

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:41am, first published August 13 2022 - 5:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Shorten in Bendigo this week. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

People living with a disability, their families and advocates are hoping promised improvements to the National Disability Insurance Scheme will make for a more seamless system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.