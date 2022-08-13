AGED care advocate Ruth Hosking wants to ensure the points of view and experiences of older people access federal government support services continue to be heard.
Ms Hosking, a Council on the Ageing services advocate, said increased funding and packages of the Commonwealth Home Support Program was welcomed but that improvements to the system should not take until 2024.
Advertisement
"It is important the community knows the Council on the Ageing has been working on this for at least four years," she said. "We're not party political, we just want to help older people and make it easier for them to get the help they are entitled to."
Read more:
Among the major changes introduced in the aged care reforms are an additional 40,000 Home Care Packages this financial year and a $25 million funding increase to expand access to goods, equipment and assistive technology to support older Australians.
The hope is the funding will allow councils to continue their current services without the need to disrupt current set-ups and the additional 12 months will allow the current federal government to construct a viable home care system.
"The outcome of the Royal Commission into Aged Care was that all discussions (on improvements and changes to the system) had to include an older person so that their point of view regarding the impact of regulations would make (was heard)," Ms Hosking said.
"I know you can't put old heads on young shoulders but having experienced older people providing points of view is important.
"I'm on about five committees as that older person. Feedback started before elections at the end of last year.
"Before the election the plan was to have one home support program from July 1 next year. Now that has been put back to 2024 because (Labor) want to get it right. I agree with that but surely you can start getting right in a quicker time than 18 months."
The wait time in older people access home care packages was also an issue for Ms Hosking.
"People are having to wait months and month for home-care packages and that makes the scheme almost worthless," she said
"Our policy is that packages should be available within a month. In that meantime, the personal needs (of the client) should be being attended to.
"Taking 12 months to get a service into a household when the person is elderly is probably too late."
Other aged care improvements Ms Hosking suggested included simplifying the application processes and encouraging more face-to-face visits.
"Unless you know and ask the right questions, you can leave a phone call feeling it was a waste of time," she said.
"You can often miss how vulnerable a person is unless make a home visit. COVID stopped those home visits."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.