Lights flooded over the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion on Saturday night as part of a new event series.
Stupa staff and volunteers debuted the Enlighted series - a monthly event that will celebrate different cultural occasions.
The first Enlighten celebrated Hungry Ghost - a Buddhist Chinese tradition that sees people pay respect to ancestors and soothes wandering spirits.
Stupa marketing and events manager Matt Griffin said the Myers Flat tourist attraction had long planned to bring a regular night show to the stupa.
"The plan was to bring a regular night show to the stupa," he said. "It is something we can hold once a month and keep ongoing.
"We received funding from the Victorian Government to be able to put show together."
Mr Griffin said each monthly Enlighten even would focus on a different multicultural aspect or theme.
"This one was Hungry Ghost, which is from the a Buddhist Chinese religion," he said. "People are able to come and enjoy the light show and we have some food and live music and entertainment.
"This is our first ever Enlighten and we hope to grow from here. After this we are into the next one, next month."
Mr Griffin said it was great to see visitors returning to the Great Stupa after two years of limited activity during the pandemic period.
"It has been fantastic to see so many coming out to visit this regional experience," he said.
"It's also nice to bring something new and a bit different to the region and Victoria.
"We hope to encourage travellers from Melbourne to visit and help our local economy."
Mr Griffin said it was encouraging to have the first Enlighten event sell out.
"We ended up selling 250 tickets, which is quite restricted but it is a trial run in a way," he said. "Ticket numbers will grow as we go on, we will push more than 500 people a night.
"We will be putting out tickets for (our September) one soon."
At the start of 2020, Bendigo's Great Stupa marked the completion of 17 years of construction with the unveiling of a gold-plated parasol on the top of the 48-metre high structure.
Construction began in 2003 with the Dalai Lama visiting in 2007.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
