Bendigo's Indian community celebrated a milestone year in India's history.
India is celebrating 75 years of independence this year and the Indian Assoication of Bendigo hosted a celebration at Sargun Indian Tandoori Restaurant on Saturday.
There was no shortage of colour and dancing as 100 Indian community members celebrated.
IAB president Abhishek Awasthi said it was a full house.
"We have 100 people packed the biggest venue that we can have," he said.
"It's 75 years since independence. There's a strong Indian community in Bendigo, and connecting them to the roots in celebrating cultural values and traditions is really important, especially for the younger kids."
Mr Awashti said the Indian community in Bendigo was the largest culturally diverse community in Bendigo.
Residents from England number 2.7 per cent of Bendigo's population while Indians make up 1.7 per cent followed by new residents from Myanmar and Thaliand who each make up 0.7 per cent of Greater bendigo's population.
"The composition and ABS data tells us that in 2021 the Indian community is the largest culturally diverse community in Bendigo," he said. That's a big step which is which is significant.
"(The IAB) was incorporated earlier this year. We've got financial members of the association and our first event we had 250 plus people, so it's massive. The issue that we are having is to find a venue where we can fit everyone.
"We invite the broader community to come join our celebrations. We want to learn but we want to share as well."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
