Support for 200 more workers at Don KR sites across Castlemaine, Girgarre and more

Updated August 9 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:00am
JOBS: Don KR employees Joel Thomas, Day Day, Luke Dury, Thura May and Rob Salvatore. Picture: NONI HYETT

ONE of central Victoria's biggest private employers has announced a major recruitment campaign aimed at filling 200 new jobs.

Local News

