ONE of central Victoria's biggest private employers has announced a major recruitment campaign aimed at filling 200 new jobs.
Minister for Employment Jaala Pulford announced a $3.71 million partnership between Jobs Victoria and George Weston Foods to create the roles with the prominent food manufacturer.
The full-time ongoing roles are available at GWF's Don KR factory in Castlemaine, at farms in Bears Lagoon and Girgarre, and at the company's Port Melbourne head office.
GWF is seeking food production operators, packers, farm assistants and administrators with recruits to receive specialised induction training before they commence employment.
Ms Pulford said the new positions would enable people to start a long-term career with on-the-job training included.
"We know there's strong demand for locally made food products and this investment is supporting the sector to meet that now and into the future," she said.
Successful applicants will attain a Certificate III in Food Processing, Certificate III and IV in Agriculture or Certificate IV in Leadership and Management - with training costs and fees covered by GWF.
GWF managing director Will Ursell said the company wanted to change the perception often associated with factory jobs.
"Our frontline factory staff often move through the ranks to management roles, there is so much opportunity for career progression," he said.
Those hired will be supported with dedicated workplace mentors, free uniforms and work-related equipment.
The jobs are being prioritised for young people aged 18 to 25, women aged 45 and over, people with disability, people who are long term unemployed, Aboriginal Victorians, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and others experiencing challenges finding work.
