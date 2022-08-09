Animal Justice Party unveils new candidate

The Animal Justice Party has endorsed Georgie Purcell as the Lead Upper House Candidate for Northern Victoria at November's state election.
Ms Purcell is a local animal rescuer who lives in Kyneton with 16 rescued sheep, three horses, a 42-year-old donkey, four ex-puppy farm dogs and four rescue cats.
She is a passionate advocate for banning duck shooting and jumps racing and works as Chief of Staff to Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick.
Ms Purcell said after four successful years achieving political change for animals and other important social issues, she's decided to run as a candidate to stand beside Mr Meddick in parliament.
Georgie is passionate about ending recreational duck shooting, protecting wildlife, creating a new position of Minister for Animal Protection, incentivising plant-based agriculture and improving affordability and accessibility of veterinary services.
"After four years working in the Victorian Parliament, I've seen the change we can make by having one representative for animals. With even more, the Animal Justice Party will be a stronger political force for animals, people and the planet," she said.
"Millennials like myself are often given a rough go - but we are actually more politically engaged than ever. We are passionate about fighting the climate emergency, housing affordability, job security, ending animal cruelty, First Nations justice and equality for women and LGBTQIA+ communities. We just aren't truly represented in the halls of power."
Prior to working in parliament, Ms Purcell was a union official, and she is also admitted as an Australian Lawyer and a graduate of Melbourne University's Pathways to Politics Program for Women.
"Despite so many political decisions impacting young people and women, we are still under-represented in political systems. I want young women like myself to be able to see themselves in politics."
As well as her passion for animal protection, she cares about job security, improving access to abortion and other health services in regional areas and the representation of young women in political systems.
The region of Northern Victoria covers the lower house seats of Bendigo East, Bendigo West, Macedon, Yan Yean, Mildura, Shepparton, Murray Plains, Ovens Valley, Euroa, Benambra and Eildon.
