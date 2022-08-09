Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Tributes flow after death of Echuca-Moama Winter Blues festival founder Peter Williams

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIBUTE: Peter Williams has been celebrated for his tireless work in the Echuca-Moama community following his death over the weekend. Picture: WINTER BLUES FACEBOOK PAGE

The Echuca-Moama community has suffered an immense loss after Winter Blues festival founder, former Campaspe Shire councilor and dedicated volunteer Peter Williams died recently.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.