The Echuca-Moama community has suffered an immense loss after Winter Blues festival founder, former Campaspe Shire councilor and dedicated volunteer Peter Williams died recently.
Tributes have flowed for the "local legend" who spent much of his life caring for others.
Advertisement
Many noted the legacy he leaves behind and contributions he made to the local community, the local live music scene and so much more.
In an announcement on Sunday, his festival counterparts said he was a loving father, partner and friend, always putting others before himself.
"Peter saw a need to create an attraction in Echuca to invigorate our sleepy little town in the middle of winter, the quietest time of the year for local businesses," the post said.
"It was in filling this need that the Winter Blues Festival was birthed some 22 odd years ago, thanks to his ingenuity.
"Peter was a loving father, partner and friend, always putting others before himself.
OTHER STORIES
"He was actively involved in the local community, giving so much and expecting nothing in return. He will be sadly missed."
Born and raised at Lockington, Mr Williams ran the Tangled Garden bookshop in Echuca for 32 years.
He served four terms as Campaspe Shire mayor.
Council acting mayor Colleen Gates payed tribute to his tireless work and passion while he worked within the shire for a number of years.
"Peter was a long standing councilor for both Campaspe Shire and the City of Echuca, serving many terms across both councils including four times as mayor," she said.
"His years of service were formally recognised by the Municipal Association of Victoria in 2011.
"Peter's passion for history saw him actively involved in the Port of Echuca Authority as a board member, he was also involved across many community organisations, including the highly successful Echuca-Moama Winter Blues Festival.
"On behalf of council, we extend our deepest sympathy to the Williams family."
Advertisement
Mr Williams also served on a number of boards and played a key role behind the scenes of many volunteer organisations around the twin towns over the years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.