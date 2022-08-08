Man dies in hospital after crash near Boort

A 75-year-old man has died in hospital following a car crash near Boort last month.
It is believed a car crashed into trees alongside Boort-Pyramid Road about 2.20pm on Wednesday, July 27.
The male driver from Loddon Vale was airlifted to hospital where he died on July 31.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have appealed for public assistance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
147 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 130 at the same time last year.
