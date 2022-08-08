Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Car crash near Boort claims 75-year-old Loddon Vale local

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 8 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies in hospital after crash near Boort

A 75-year-old man has died in hospital following a car crash near Boort last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.