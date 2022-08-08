Update, Tuesday, 9.15am:
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the body found by a farmer in a paddock at Bunguluke is yet to be formally identified.
Officers notified the family of missing South Australian woman Colleen South that a body had been discovered in Bunguluke, however was yet to be formally identified.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Colleen South was reported missing at the start of July with her Hyundai was located abandoned in a ditch off Mackies Road, Bunguluke, which is 15kms east of Wycheproof, on July 3.
Monday, 7.30pm:
A body has been located in a paddock in central north-west Victoria on Monday afternoon.
The remains were found by a local farmer on a property south of Mackies Road, on the Swan Hill-Charlton Road, at Bunguluke shortly before 4pm on August 8.
The body is yet to be formally identified.
Police are on scene and investigations are ongoing.
Officers have said they will release more information as soon as they know more.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
