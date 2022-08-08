Police locate one Malmsbury escapee in Ballarat, hunt still on for second inmate

Police have located one of the two men who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night.
Matthew Piscopo, 19, was arrested by Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit at a residential address in Ballarat about 10.30am Monday morning.
He was taken into custody without incident, and will face Ballarat Magistrates' Court later in the day, before being returned to custody.
He faces additional charges of escape lawful custody and criminal damage.
Detectives from the Fugitive Squad continue to search for 22-year-old Shamus Touhy.
Anyone with any other information that may be able to assist police in their search is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
VICTORIA Police are searching for two men who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night.
Shamus Touhy, 22, and Matthew Piscopo, 19, broke out of the Mollison Street facility about 11.30pm.
Both men are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Police have released images of the pair in the hope someone recognises them and can provide information on their current whereabouts.
Touhy is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, and red medium length hair.
Piscopo is described as 175cm tall, with a thin build, brown straight hair and a large tattoo of a rose on his left hand.
They are not believed be violent however members of the public are advised not to approach either man, but to contact triple-zero (000) immediately.
Any other information that may be able to assist police find the pair are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
