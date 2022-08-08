Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police locate one Malmsbury escapee in Ballarat, hunt still on for second inmate

Alex Gretgrix
Peter Kennedy
By Alex Gretgrix, and Peter Kennedy
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Piscopo was located in Ballarat on Monday. Picture: POLICE MEDIA

Police have located one of the two men who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.