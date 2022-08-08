WE are celebrating 20 years of International Cat Day 2022 (August 8) by sharing your pictures with central Victoria.
International Cat Day started in 2002 with the aim to raise awareness for cats and the ways to help protect them.
We took to the Bendigo Advertiser Facebook page to ask to see pictures of your purr-fect pals - and you delivered.
Check out the cats of central Victoria here:
Got a own cat that you think deserves to feature in our gallery? Here's how you can submit a photo:
Please note, images are best to be sent to us in landscape / horizontal format.
And for even feline fun, if you head over to Google and search 'Cat', on the right side is a paw print. Click the paw (and around your screen) for a surprise.
Don't have your own cat, but this post makes you want a pet? Take a look at the animals up for adoption in central Victoria here.
