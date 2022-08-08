Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ripon could be ripe for Labor pickings under new electoral boundaries, Victorian Electoral Commission finds

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A voter at the 2014 Victorian state election. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

A CENTRAL Victorian electorate is now notionally the government's eighth most marginal seat even though it is currently held by an opposition MP.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.