NAB LEAGUE: Pioneers fall just short of claiming scalp of Stingrays

THE Bendigo Pioneers fell short of claiming the scalp of one of the NAB League's premiership fancies on Sunday, going down to the Dandenong Stingrays by seven points.
Advertisement
In a game that ebbed and flowed throughout at Dandenong's Shepley Oval, the Pioneers had trailed by 11 points at three quarter-time, but rallied to hit the front during the final term as they eyed off their first victory over the Stingrays since 2009.
However, a Stingrays' goal with one minute remaining after the Pioneers had been denied a holding the ball free kick sealed Dandenong a 12.14 (86) to 11.13 (79) win.
"We started the game well (12 points up at quarter-time), but Dandenong was able to get on top through the middle part of the ground in the second and third quarters," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said.
"The boys fought back in the last quarter, which was positive and there were some really good individual efforts, but, unfortunately, it has been a common theme throughout the year not being able to put together four consistent quarters."
Pioneers captain Harvey Gallagher played a superb game off half-back and also impacted the scoreboard, kicking three goals.
"Harvey was really good again off half-back, kicked three goals and won a lot of the ball," O'Bree said.
"Nash Dignan did quite well defensively, Ollie Poole had some really good moments and Charlie Hillier worked really hard and is gaining in confidence."
The Pioneers suffered two injury blows during the game, losing Corbin Anderson (ankle) in the first quarter, while Allies' under-18 representative Jason Gilbee left the field in the third quarter with a knee complaint.
Dandenong Stingrays 12.14 (86) def Bendigo Pioneers 11.13 (79).
Bendigo goals - H. Gallagher 3, S. O'Shannesy 2, H. Reid, T. Brereton, B. Cain, C. Hillier, S. Morris, W. Bourke 1.
Bendigo best - H. Gallagher, C. Hillier, O. Poole, N. Dignan, B. Cameron, S. Morris.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.