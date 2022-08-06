SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Gisborne 24.13 (157) def Kangaroo Flat 4.2 (26)
Strathfieldsaye 16.14 (110) def South Bendigo 7.4 (46)
Golden Square 28.25 (193) def Castlemaine 1.3 (9) - Joel Brett 10 goals for Square
Kyneton 13.7 (85) def Eaglehawk 9.8 (62)
Sandhurst 21.15 (141) def Maryborough 5.7 (37)
LBU 20.15 (135) def Elmore 5.8 (38)
Mount Pleasant 11.8 (74) def Colbinabbin 10.12 (72)
Heathcote 25.18 (168) def Leitchville-Gunbower 9.7 (61)
White Hills 15.21 (111) def Huntly 6.6 (42)
Marong 20.17 (137) def Calivil United 2.2 (14) - Brandyn Grenfell 6 goals to break LVFNL home and away season record with 143
Pyramid Hill 27.14 (176) def Newbridge 1.1 (7)
Bridgewater 13.10 (88) def Maiden Gully YCW 10.8 (68)
BL-Serpentine 10.16 (76) def Inglewood 8.17 (65)
Wycheproof-Narraport 15.10 (100) def St Arnaud 6.10 (46)
Wedderburn 15.17 (107) def Charlton 5.2 (32)
Birchip-Watchem 10.11 (71) def Sea Lake Nandaly 4.15 (39)
Donald 22.17 (149) def Boort 4.6 (30)
Talbot 9.13 (67) def Maldon 9.6 (60)
Navarre 7.8 (50) def Natte Bealiba 3.3 (21)
Royal Park 10.5 (65) def Avoca 6.6 (42)
Lexton 26.18 (174) def Campbells Creek 7.7 (49)
Harcourt 20.15 (135) def Dunolly 7.6 (48)
Newstead 22.21 (153) def Rovers 2.0 (12)
Trentham 13.9 (87) def Carisbrook 9.9 (63)
