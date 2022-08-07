MCDFNL: Saints show why they are team to beat with second win over Redbacks

TRENTHAM showed why it's carrying the tag as the team to beat in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league by taking down perennial power Carisbrook for the second time this year on Saturday.
The Saints improved to 13-1 and moved two games clear at the top of the ladder with their 13.9 (87) to 9.9 (63) victory at home over the Redbacks in the clash of 1st vs 2nd.
Trentham had also proven too good for Carisbrook in their round one meeting, with the Saints winning that encounter back on April 23 by 10 points.
The Saints dominated the first three quarters of Saturday's contest and led by 48 points at the final change, 10.7 to 2.7.
After being held to just two goals across the first three quarters the Redbacks booted seven in the final term, but by then the damage had been done.
The usually free-scoring Redbacks were held goal-less in both the first and third quarters.
* Lexton climbed its way back into the top eight following a 125-point win over Campbells Creek.
The Creekers served it up to the Tigers early and trailed by just four points at quarter-time.
But it was all one-way traffic for the remainder of the match as the Tigers kicked 22 goals to three to power away to a 26.18 (174) to 7.7 (49) victory.
* Dunolly lost its position in the top eight as Harcourt put an end to the Eagles' winning run.
The Eagles had been riding the high of a four-game winning streak - the club's best since 2011.
However, Harcourt flexed its muscle from the outset on its way to a 20.15 (135) to 7.6 (48) win.
Brayden Frost and Jed Rodda kicked seven goals apiece for the Lions.
* Navarre won a dour slog against Natte Bealiba by 29 points in a crucial battle in the fight for the double chance.
Just 10 goals were kicked for the game as Navarre emerged 7.8 (50) to 3.3 (21) victors.
The result means with two rounds remaining there's now just percentage separating Carisbrook (338.5), Natte Bealiba (306.0), Harcourt (239.4) and Navarre (217.8) from second to fifth, with the quartet all on 11 wins.
* In the closest game of the round Talbot over-ran Maldon to win by seven points.
The Hawks had trailed by 22 points at half-time and were still eight points in arrears at the final change.
The Hawks then closed the game out with three goals to one in the final term to win 9.13 (67) to 9.6 (60).
* A strong first half set-up Royal Park's win at home over Avoca.
With both sides only managing to kick one goal apiece after half-time, Royal Park's early ascendancy proved pivotal in its 10.5 (65) to 6.6 (42) victory.
* And Newstead won its fifth game, while keeping Maryborough Rovers winless.
The Steaders prevailed by 141 points, 22.21 (153) to 2.0 (12), which included a big final quarter when they piled on 10 goals.
Tyler James (six) and Sam Reece (five) combined for 11 Newstead goals.
Trentham Seniors 2.4 8.4 10.7 13.9 (87)
Carisbrook Seniors 0.2 2.5 2.7 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: L.Bianco 3, J.Keogh 3, C.Webber-Mirkin 3, J.Cowan 2, J.Dovaston 1, J.Dowling 1; Carisbrook Seniors: A.Zelencich 3, A.Toan 2, A.Munari 1, L.Edwards 1, Z.Rinaldi 1, B.Edwards 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: R.Bourke, R.Matricardi, J.Mighell, D.Matricardi, Z.Gervasoni, J.Cowan; Carisbrook Seniors: B.Edwards, A.Munari, H.Hunter, J.Bowen, Z.Rinaldi, A.Toan
Harcourt Seniors 7.3 10.6 14.11 20.15 (135)
Dunolly Seniors 2.0 4.3 5.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: J.Rodda 7, B.Frost 7, T.Walters 2, C.Anderson 1, S.Kerr 1, D.Semmens 1, S.Gale 1; Dunolly Seniors: X.Ryan 3, B.Goodwin 2, L.Crowley 1, J.Fisher 1
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: B.Frost, D.Semmens, J.Rodda, L.Mitchell, K.Davidson, J.Gartside; Dunolly Seniors: C.Sheppard, B.Goodwin, L.Tranter, J.Townsend, L.Crowley, X.Ryan
Royal Park Seniors 5.0 9.2 10.2 10.5 (65)
Avoca Seniors 1.1 5.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Royal Park Seniors: K.Guareschi 3, J.Rollason 3, I.Duncan 1, S.Flynn 1, L.Dunne 1, M.Bond 1; Avoca Seniors: N.Coghlan 4, S.Elliott 2
BEST: Royal Park Seniors: L.Dunne, B.Reeves, M.Walker, R.Egan, M.Davies, I.Duncan; Avoca Seniors: J.Antonio, C.Antonio, J.Hunt, N.Coghlan, S.Cawthan, R.Andrews
Newstead Seniors 4.5 8.11 12.16 22.21 (153)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Newstead Seniors: T.James 6, S.Reece 5, D.Hinge 2, A.Adams 2, M.James 2, O.Lynzaat 2, S.Shovan 1, C.Mckendry 1, J.Pedretti 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Murray 1, C.Whelan - Clarke 1
BEST: Newstead Seniors: J.Pedretti, M.James, H.Harbrow, T.Green, A.Robins, B.richardson; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Murray, J.Dawson, A.Siekai, L.Radlof, B.Dawson, K.Johns
Lexton Seniors 4.5 13.9 20.14 26.18 (174)
Campbells Creek Seniors 4.1 5.2 5.2 7.7 (49)
GOALS: Lexton Seniors: J.Hobson 6, P.Mcguigan 5, J.Sargent 3, D.Cook 3, T.Cullinan 2, J.Eyers 2, T.Richards 1, C.Poulton 1, M.Crosier 1, D.Wrigley 1, L.Pett 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: D.Stevens 2, S.Banko 2, R.Coppick 1, K.Gellatly 1, M.Manning 1
BEST: Lexton Seniors: B.Karslake, D.Wrigley, T.Cullinan, P.Mcguigan, J.Hobson, M.Crosier; Campbells Creek Seniors: M.Manning, N.O'Brien, L.Hyland, D.Stevens, M.Ganim, C.Davies
Navarre Seniors 3.5 4.7 6.8 7.8 (50)
Natte Bealiba Seniors 1.0 2.1 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Navarre Seniors: L.Notting 2, C.Driscoll 2, A.Barham 1, J.Fowkes 1, B.Driscoll 1; Natte Bealiba Seniors: D.Brewster 2, W.Holt 1
BEST: Navarre Seniors: D.Reading, J.Fowkes, R.Bibby, J.Hannett, A.Barham, B.Driscoll; Natte Bealiba Seniors: undefined.null, T.Mortlock, J.Cossar, B.Johnson, B.Templeton, D.Thompson
Talbot Seniors 2.3 2.6 6.9 9.13 (67)
Maldon Seniors 3.2 6.4 8.5 9.6 (60)
GOALS: Talbot Seniors: M.Bond 3, A.Scott 2, B.Coffey 1, L.Kemp 1, S.Gibson 1, T.Barras 1; Maldon Seniors: A.Millen 3, K.Winstanley 2, B.Coffey 2, B.Brown 1, D.Gray 1
BEST: Talbot Seniors: S.Hitchings, S.Gibson, A.Scott, T.Barras, J.Mcguire, N.Bond; Maldon Seniors: B.Coffey, D.Wilson, C.Bennett, B.Miller, N.Thompson, A.Millen"
