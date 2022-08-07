HDFNL: Sense of deja vu as Blues run over top of Grasshoppers again in thriller

THERE was a sense of deja vu on Saturday as Mount Pleasant again over-ran Colbinabbin in the last quarter to win by two points in the final round of the Heathcote District league season.
The Blues came from 20 points down at three quarter-time to win 11.8 (74) to 10.12 (72) at Colbinabbin.
In their earlier round nine clash at Toolleen the Blues had trailed that day by 18 points at three quarter-time, before also finishing over the top of the Grasshoppers to win by two points.
Regardless of Saturday's result the two sides were already destined to meet in the qualifying final at Lockington the following week, although, they did trade places on the ladder, with Mount Pleasant ending the home and away season second and Colbinabbin slipping to third.
"Both teams cracked in and it was a great contest again," Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh said.
"Neither side held back and I was rapt with the way we finished it off."
The Grasshoppers got out to 26 points in front after kicking the first goal of the final quarter before the the Blues stormed home and hit the front late after Ben Weightman kicked his second goal.
"To our boys' credit, they have got a great belief that they can win from anywhere," Walsh said.
"Benny Weightman put us in front with a tough goal from 35-40m on an angle and then we had to hang on for about three minutes, which the boys were able to do."
Two of Mount Pleasant's prime on-ballers Billy Mahony and co-coach Adam Baird led the best players for the Blues
"They were both really good and I thought Chris Down in the ruck got his hands to the ball a lot," Walsh said.
"Daniel Whiting and Fletcher White down back were both really good as well, but we probably had a few blokes who floated in and out of the game."
Zac Featherby, Jack Teasdale and Weightman all kicked two goals for the Blues, who for the first time since 2010 have beaten Colbinabbin twice in the home and away season.
Michael Whiting (hamstring) is an injury concern out of the game for the Blues, with Walsh indicating he could have up to five inclusions next Saturday for the return bout with the Grasshoppers in what will be the region's first final for three years.
Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull said his side - which had three more scoring shots - paid the price for missed opportunities, with the duo of James Brain (0.6) and Todd Clarke (0.3) combining for 0.9 between them.
"Mounts got a run-on in that last quarter and we ground to a halt," Bull said.
"We kicked the first goal of the last quarter and then didn't go inside our forward 50 for the last 15 minutes or so.
"Unfortunately, we just couldn't finish it off... we had plenty of chances, but full credit to Mounts with the way they were able to come home."
Gun midfielder Luke Moore and ruckman Hadleigh Sirett led the better players for the Grasshoppers, who had Hugh Barlow and Ben Southam kick two goals each.
White Hills shored up its finals berth with a 69-point win at home over Huntly.
A loss to the Hawks would have cost White Hills fifth position, but the Demons took care of business, winning 15.21 (111) to 6.6 (42).
The Demons have spent just three rounds inside the top five this year, but are in there when it matters and will play North Bendigo in next Sunday's elimination final at Colbinabbin.
The Demons were 15 points up at half-time, 7.7 to 5.4, before adding eight goals to one after the break.
The 69-point margin would have been more had the Demons made more of their opportunities in the final quarter, finishing with 3.9.
The Demons had five multiple goalkickers - Mitch Dole (three), Bayden Fallon (three), Liam Bartels (two), Nathan Moffat (two), who was his side's best, and veteran Matt Sawyer (two).
Ruckman Mitch Christensen (two goals) and assistant coach Tyler Miles headed the best for the Hawks, who finish the season eighth with two wins.
"We were really competitive in the first half and probably had the majority of the footy in the second quarter, but couldn't put much on the scoreboard," Huntly coach Stacy Fiske said.
"Unfortunately, we dropped off late in the game, which was a disappointing way to finish, but the first half we put together was pleasing."
The loss brings the curtain down on Fiske's coaching stint at the Hawks, who he has led since midway through the 2019 season.
"Unfortunately, the club has decided to go in a different direction next year," Fiske said.
"It (coaching) is something I wanted to continue with, so today is the last game for me coaching Huntly.
"I don't know what it means for my own footy, but I really enjoyed this year with the boys.
"I thought our young kids were developing well and we were competitive in most of our games."
Heathcote completed its season of vast improvement with the club's biggest win for 10 years.
The Saints beat Leitchville-Gunbower 25.18 (168) to 9.7 (61), but with White Hills downing Huntly to remain in fifth have had to settle for finishing sixth.
"It was a really good way for the boys to finish the season off on what was a big day for the club with our memorial round. We really wanted to put on a good performance for those families of loved ones that we've lost over the years," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
The Saints' performance was highlighted by an 11-goal second quarter, while they later finished with eight goals in the final term.
Star mid/forward Braden Padmore (two goals) finished off a superb first season with the Saints to again be named their best, while Jackson Jones booted five goals.
The Saints had a spread of 14 goalkickers, including consistent defender Bill Direen, who slotted two.
While the Saints fell short of their quest to play finals for the first time since 2013, they were the season's big improvers.
"It was a great year to get to seven wins from two last season, so it was a massive improvement," said Saladino, who has been re-appointed for next year.
"There were four tight losses, so we're a bit disappointed we didn't get to at least 10 wins, but we'll learn and grow from that moving forward."
In what was a season that began with a first-up win over Huntly, the Bombers finished with 15 losses in a row to claim the wooden spoon.
One of the major shining lights of the season for the Bombers was Billy Hawken, who kicked four of their nine goals on Saturday.
Minor premier Lockington-Bamawm United put the finishing touch on its home and away season with a 97-point victory over Elmore.
The Cats - who had 11 goalkickers - extended their advantage at every break in winning 20.15 (135) to 5.8 (38) at Elmore led by a six-goal haul from forward Anthony McMahon, who was among his side's standouts along with Jacob Gardiner and Joseph Wolfe.
Rhys Holmberg and Zack Holmberg both battled hard to be the two best players for the Bloods, who end the year in seventh position with three wins.
Mount Pleasant Seniors 2.3 5.4 7.4 11.8 (74)
Colbinabbin Seniors 1.2 6.5 9.12 10.12 (72)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Seniors: J.Teasdale 2, B.Weightman 2, Z.Featherby 2, C.Smith 1, B.Mahony 1, A.Baird 1, D.Tydell 1, C.Moore 1; Colbinabbin Seniors: H.Barlow 2, B.Southam 2, L.Moore 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, L.Fitzgerald 1, S.Tuohey 1, J.McMurtrie 1, W.Lowe 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Seniors: B.Mahony, A.Baird, C.Down, D.Whiting, F.White, Z.Murrell; Colbinabbin Seniors: L.Moore, H.Sirett, L.Fitzgerald, T.Clarke, B.Barton, B.Southam
White Hills Seniors 4.4 7.7 12.12 15.21 (111)
Huntly Seniors 3.2 5.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: White Hills Seniors: M.Dole 3, B.Fallon 3, M.Sawyer 2, L.Bartels 2, N.Moffat 2, N.Wallace 1, J.Davies 1, P.Eefting 1; Huntly Seniors: J.Matthews 2, M.Christensen 2, L.Gray 1, M.Jeffries 1
BEST: White Hills Seniors: N.Moffat, P.Eefting, N.Wallace, R.Walker, R.Irwin, C.Kekich; Huntly Seniors: M.Christensen, T.Miles, J.Cowling, J.Matthews, J.Cordy, C.Aldous
Heathcote Seniors 3.5 14.7 17.16 25.18 (168)
Leitchville Gunbower Seniors 2.2 4.4 6.6 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Heathcote Seniors: J.Jones 5, C.Hamilton 3, K.Cavallaro 3, W.Direen 2, B.Padmore 2, R.Bolton 2, C.Price 1, A.Mcivor 1, S.Harrison 1, B.Price 1, J.Langford 1, V.Butler 1, B.Klemke 1, H.McCarthy 1; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: B.Hawken 4, J.Regan 2, B.Azzopardi 1, N.McLellan 1
BEST: Heathcote Seniors: B.Padmore, J.Jones, C.Hamilton, C.Price, S.Harrison, M.McLean; Leitchville Gunbower Seniors: N.McLellan, J.Kervin, B.Hawken, S.Lewis, L.Shenfield, B.Azzopardi
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 4.2 9.6 13.9 20.15 (135)
Elmore Seniors 1.3 3.4 4.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: A.McMahon 6, T.Phillips 3, J.Bacon 2, C.Cox 2, N.Stone 1, J.Gardiner 1, L.Collins 1, J.Collins 1, R.Woodland 1, S.Brentnall 1, J.Wolfe 1; Elmore Seniors: D.Laffy 2, S.De Napoli 1, M.Nettlefold 1, K.Armstrong 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Gardiner, J.Wolfe, A.McMahon, M.Angove, B.Anderson, C.Hinks; Elmore Seniors: R.Holmberg, Z.Holmberg, N.Palmer, N.Kellow, D.Gordon, Z.Laffy"
