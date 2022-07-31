Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

NBL1: Braves women survive three-point thriller against Mount Gambier

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated July 31 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassidy McLean

Bendigo Braves women survived a three-point thriller on Saturday against Mount Gambier to remain on top of the NBL1 South ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.