LVFNL: Grenfell kicks his way into history books with season tally now 143

MARONG full-forward Brandyn Grenfell has kicked his way into the Loddon Valley league history books.
With his bag of six against Calivil United on Saturday, Grenfell set a new record for the most goals in a LVFNL home and away season, taking his tally to 143.
Grenfell surpassed the benchmark of 140 that had been held by Bridgewater's Peter Collins since 1982.
The 29-year-old, who has played the majority of his career as a ruckman, started the game needing four goals to break the record and did so early in the second quarter before the Panthers went on to win 20.17 (137) to 2.2 (14) at Malone Park.
"It comes down to having the group of players we have... that's the reason we've won the games we have and I've been able to kick goals," Grenfell said post-match.
"It was a really good performance by the team today and the boys showed their professionalism, which is driven by Linno (coach Linton Jacobs).
"We came here today to do a job and were able to, which was pleasing."
As they have done so often this year, the Panthers were quick to stamp their authority on the contest in what was a clash of top versus bottom.
The Panthers led 6.5 to 0.0 at quarter-time and 11.11 to 2.0 at half-time, before holding the Demons - who lost by triple figures for the third week in a row - goalless in the second half, while kicking a further nine themselves.
As well as Grenfell's six goals, fellow key forward Kain Robins, who was Marong's best, also booted four and impressive youngster Ryley Taylor kicked three.
With a bye in the final round, Saturday completes the home and away season for the rampaging Panthers, who finish with a 15-1 record and mammoth percentage of 351.3.
To give that some context, prior to this year the highest season-ending percentage for an LVFNL team since 1980 had been Mitiamo's 292.6 last year.
Of the 16 games the Panthers have played this year, Saturday was their 10th win by more than 100 points, with Marong set to finish on top of the ladder for the first time since 1993.
The Panthers will have the next two weekends off before playing in the second semi-final on August 21.
Ruckman Alex Daniels was named the best for the Demons, whose two goals in the second quarter were kicked by Lachlan Brook and Evan Ritchie.
Grenfell's 143 home and away goals: 8, 6, 3, 2, 11, 14, 8, 6, 13, 10, 9, 6, 15, 18, 8, 6.
With one round remaining the league's five finalists are now officially set after Bears Lagoon-Serpentine locked up fifth spot.
The Bears guaranteed their finals participation with an 11-point win over Inglewood.
However, the 10.16 (76) to 8.17 (65) win at Inglewood for the Bears has come at a huge loss, with their coach and gun player Justin Laird suffering a broken jaw after a "friendly fire" clash of heads in the second quarter.
Laird's injury in what is a cruel blow two weeks out from the finals left Greg Gadsden - who had arrived at the ground intending to just be a spectator - taking the Bears' coaching reins like he had previously done from 2016-2021.
"The guys usually assisting on the bench weren't there today so Justin asked me before the game if I'd help out, which I then ended up taking over in the second quarter after Justin got hurt," Gadsden said.
"It was a bit of a scrap of a game... both sides probably should have easily kicked five or six more goals each."
Inaccuracy plagued both teams, which scored a combined 18.33.
The Bears led by 18 points at the final change before the Blues challenged in the final term and closed to within five points.
But under pressure 16-year-old Jaxon Addlem stood up for the Bears to kick his first senior goal and seal the win.
"Andy Gladman took a mark right beside the point post and then chipped it back inboard to Jaxon," Gadsden said.
"For a young fella to have a shot like that with that sort of pressure resting on him, it was a big moment and it never looked like missing. It was a great kick."
The Bears' better players were led by midfielder Harry Gadsden, who had an enthralling battle with Inglewood's Bregon Cotchett (two goals), consistent defender Josh Walsh and Darcy Poulter, while Andrew Gladman kicked three goals.
Inglewood, which lost its 11th game in a row, squandered the chance to put scoreboard pressure on the Bears in the first half.
The Blues kicked 2.10 in the first half, including 1.7 in the second quarter, and trailed by 23 points at the main break.
"We had our chances today... unfortunately, we butchered some chances from guys who are normally fairly reliable in front of goal," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"I'm disappointed we didn't get the result, but the effort from the boys was there.
"I thought we were unlucky not to win the game, but as I said to the boys afterwards, it's part of the journey that we're on.
"As much as we'd love to be winning every week, from where we're coming from we can't just flick a switch and make that happen, we've got to keep working with the good young group we've got."
Charlie McGaw was the Blues' leading goalkicker with three and also named Inglewood's best player.
The visiting Bridgewater grinded out a 20-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Mean Machine won 13.10 (88) to 10.8 (68) to bounce back from the previous week's last-kick loss to Newbridge.
"It was a real slogfest today in tough conditions," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was one of those games where we were always one mistake away from letting the opposition back in, but I was rapt with the effort of the boys.
"There was some really good contributions right across the board... Callum Prest and Harry Donegan were both outstanding again in the midfield in terms of their run and grunt work. They have both been phenomenal for us this year.
"Young Darcy Wood had a great game, Cam Ross had a good game and Andy Collins (four goals) stood up when he needed to."
The Mean Machine played part of the third quarter with 17 on the field after ruckman Sam Dewar was reported and yellow carded.
In a blow for the Mean Machine, Brayden Stepien suffered a broken arm, which he had operated on Sunday.
The fourth-placed Mean Machine will now turn its attention to next Saturday's round 18 game against Mitiamo.
The Mean Machine is one game, plus 12.29 per cent, behind the third-placed Mitiamo, so would need a sizeable victory to leap over the Superoos and snatch the double chance.
"Our priority next week is just to win the game and the rest will take care of itself," Ladson said.
"It will be a cracking contest and we look forward to giving it everything we've got against Miti."
The better players for the Eagles were led by two of their on-ballers in Damian Wust and Jessi Lampi, while key forward Matt Gilmore slotted three goals.
Newbridge came crashing back with a thud at the hands of Pyramid Hill.
A week after the Maroons' big upset of arch-rival Bridgewater they were dealt a 169-point hiding at home from the Bulldogs, 27.14 (176) to 1.1 (7).
The Bulldogs kicked 10 goals in the first half before adding 17 in the second, but there are two major causes of concern out of the win for Pyramid Hill with knee injuries to Mitch Cheesman and Jack Timmins.
"Unfortunately, both happened in the last quarter. The boys will have scans and we'll wait to see the outcome," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
Pyramid Hill's dominant performance featured 15 goals between the trio of Dylan Collins (six), Bailey George (five) and best-on-ground Seb Relouw (four).
The Bulldogs kicked 17.6 from 23 scoring shots after half-time, with Pyramid Hill having now kicked a combined 56.23 in its past two games against the Maroons and Calivil United.
Newbridge's sole goal was kicked in the third third quarter by Caleb Sanders.
Caleb Argus was named the best for the Maroons, who have lost their two games against the Bulldogs this year by a combined 350 points.
B/L Serpentine Seniors 2.6 6.9 8.14 10.16 (76)
Inglewood Seniors 1.3 2.10 5.14 8.17 (65)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine Seniors: A.Gladman 3, J.Bailey 2, J.Addlem 1, J.Podosky 1, B.Sheahan 1, D.Poulter 1, H.Gadsden 1; Inglewood Seniors: C.McGaw 3, B.Cotchett 2, J.McClelland 2, C.Love 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine Seniors: J.Walsh, H.Gadsden, D.Poulter, J.Bailey, J.Taig, J.Podosky; Inglewood Seniors: C.McGaw, T.Kennedy, L.Matheson, N.Angelino, C.Ingham, J.McClelland
Marong Seniors 6.5 11.11 15.14 20.17 (137)
Calivil United Seniors 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell 6, K.Robins 4, R.Taylor 3, N.Devanny 2, C.Jacobs 2, L.Frankel 1, J.McCaig 1, C.Gregg 1; Calivil United Seniors: E.Ritchie 1, L.Brook 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: K.Robins, J.Gadsden, J.Hynes, L.Lee, N.Devanny, D.Johnstone; Calivil United Seniors: A.Daniels, J.Lawry, L.Brook, E.Ritchie, B.Richards, L.McAllister
Pyramid Hill Seniors 2.4 10.8 18.13 27.14 (176)
Newbridge Seniors 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: D.Collis 6, B.George 5, S.Relouw 4, B.Dickens 3, B.Micevski 3, W.Perryman 2, M.Cheesman 2, S.Mann 1, S.Gunther 1; Newbridge Seniors: C.Sanders 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: S.Relouw, D.Collis, S.Gunther, G.James, B.Micevski, J.Timmins; Newbridge Seniors: C.Argus, W.Daly, T.McLeod, C.Grant, A.Mayo, C.Dixon
Bridgewater Seniors 4.2 7.4 10.8 13.10 (88)
MGYCW Seniors 2.1 5.4 7.6 10.8 (68)
GOALS: Bridgewater Seniors: A.Collins 4, J.Martyn 3, T.Wood 2, D.Wood 1, T.Estrada 1, N.Naughton 1, E.Pavlich 1; MGYCW Seniors: M.Gilmore 3, B.Aitken 2, D.Wust 1, J.Lampi 1, K.Schepers 1, N.McLaren 1
BEST: Bridgewater Seniors: C.Prest, H.Donegan, D.Wood, C.Ross, E.Pavlich, A.Collins; MGYCW Seniors: D.Wust, J.Lampi, C.Walsh, N.Murley, B.Aitken, H.McDonald
