BFNL netball: Sandhurst reclaims top spot with win over Maryborough

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:07pm, first published 2:39pm
Sandhurst's Sophie Shoebridge

SANDHURST has reclaimed top spot on the BFNL ladder following a 38-goal victory over Maryborough at the QEO.

