BFNL netball: Sandhurst reclaims top spot with win over Maryborough

SANDHURST has reclaimed top spot on the BFNL ladder following a 38-goal victory over Maryborough at the QEO.
The Dragons took advantage of Gisborne's victory over Kangaroo Flat to displace the Roos from the top of the ladder, two rounds out from finals.
Chasing a fourth-straight A-grade premiership, the Dragons put themselves in the box seat for a week off in the first week of the finals with an 82-44 victory on their home court.
It's the same path they took to grand final glory in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Following a rare average performance in a 66-49 loss to Kangaroo Flat on July 16, the Dragons have been quick to regain their mojo with big wins over Golden Square, Eaglehawk and now Maryborough, with three-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist confident they are approaching their best at the right time of the season.
"We did our usual - teams stick with us a lot of the time in the first and second quarters - but fortunately we were able to pull away," she said.
"It was a good win - the girls were up and about.
"I feel we are starting to hit our groove again, so it was a really good day for us team-wise."
As she had anticipated going into the game, Gilchrist said the Magpies, led by their quality goal shooting tandem of Jordan Macilwain and Keely Hare, mounted a strong challenge, particularly early in the contest.
The margin was only four goals at quarter time before the Dragons pushed it out to 14 at half time.
"It certainly took a bit to shake them. Credit to them, their goalers were really good," Gilchrist said.
"They did score 44 goals against us and I feel I have a great defensive line-up, so that's a good indication of their strength."
In a further testament to their prowess, the Magpies went into the contest with wins in three of their last four games.
The Dragons were at full strength for the first time in weeks, albeit with star midcourter Meg Williams and defender Imogen Sexton nursing injuries.
Both were still excellent contributors.
Elli Williams made her A-grade debut for Sandhurst, spending the final quarter at wing defence and performing solidly.
The win was an excellent tune-up for a challenging final two rounds against Kyneton (home) and Castlemaine (away).
Kyneton made Jess Mangan's 150th club game an occasion to remember with a 50-38 homecourt victory over Eaglehawk.
The Tigers' sixth win this season has given them a six-point buffer over Maryborough in the race for sixth spot, the margin boosted by the two points they gained from an early season draw against South Bendigo.
At Strathfieldsaye, South Bendigo did likewise as Steph Goode celebrated her 150th game in a 57-33 Bloods win.
Contesting A-grade for the first time since 2017, Castlemaine hit double figures in wins following an 81-34 win against Golden Square at Camp Reserve.
Gisborne's 45-40 triumph over Kangaroo Flat all but sealed third spot and the double chance for the Bulldogs, leaving South Bendigo and Castlemaine as known opponents for this year's elimination final in late August.
Round 16 results: Gisborne 45 defeated Kangaroo Flat 40; Strathfieldsaye 33 lost to South Bendigo 57; Kyneton 50 defeated Eaglehawk 38; Castlemaine 81 defeated Golden Square 34; Sandhurst 82 defeated Maryborough 44.
