Bendigo-based priest Fr Rob Galea and his team reach out to around 1.4 million teenagers a year - not with Mass, but with concerts.
For the first time in three years well-known Sandhurst priest Fr Rob and his band performed live for more than 1200 students at the Ablaze Youth Festival at Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The team performed the full-scale rock concert on Monday for older primary students and on Tuesday for secondary students and also for Catholic education staff.
"I'm just in awe at the opportunities we get to reach the young people," Fr Rob said.
"I think after two years of COVID, two years where kids have been isolated, and haven't been able to celebrate themselves and also to celebrate faith in a sense from our Catholic education, to be able to come here to this place and for them to leave encouraged and excited - I'm really happy with what we've done over the last two days."
High-energy music, testimonials and liturgy formed part of the concert, with the theme 'Tell the Good News' produced by Catholic Education Sandhurst in collaboration with FRG Ministry and Sandhurst Youth Ministry.
"Our show is all about connecting with the story of faith," Fr Rob said.
"So we use songs, we use speaking, we use animation, we use video to give a message and we intertwine Christian songs and non-Christian songs to give the message that we want to give.
"To bring it down to a simple level, a way that meets with their culture."
For Fr Rob, this more modern form of worship music is not a competition with the church but rather something to complement and outreach.
"It's a much easier connection [rock music], but it's a means to an end, it's not an end in itself," he said.
"We don't want kids to go out of here feeling 'what an amazing day, but what are they going to do about it?'
"Are they going to amend relationships at home? Are they going to reach out if they have depression, anxiety? Are they going to connect with the faith community as well?
"We hope to be a stepping stone to something bigger, something greater."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Fr Rob was on "a bit of a high" as he ended his concerts in Bendigo and said the feedback, particularly on social media, in the wake of his tour had been particularly encouraging.
Some children, he said, have commented that they've been in Catholic education for 10 or 12 years and they've said the concert has been the best day of school for them over the years.
"They have connected with what is going on here and they've enjoyed themselves," he said.
"They're really excited and just to see our team working together is great."
When he isn't busy performing or working as the parish priest of St Killian's, Malta-born Fr Rob can be found hosting the Catholic Influencers podcast and heading up the not-for-profit FRG Ministry which aims to "pioneer new means of evangelisation through developing relevant and engaging resources".
For now, he will continue his tour in Sydney, following recent trips to Canada and parts of south-east Asia.
Advertisement
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.