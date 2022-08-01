POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to an alleged hoon driving incident in the Bendigo CBD on Monday afternoon.
The youth has been charged in relation to numerous criminal and traffic offences including Conduct Endangering Persons and Dangerous Drive Whilst being Pursued.
He has been bailed to appear in a Children's Court at a later date.
The vehicle allegedly involved in the incident has been impounded by police.
Bendigo Highway Patrol officers would like to thank the community for their assistance in the investigation and the prompt arrest of the alleged offender.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
