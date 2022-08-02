Bendigo Advertiser
Kerri Bourke celebrates a landmark achievement of being a nurse for 50 years at Bendigo Health

By Petula Bowa
August 2 2022
HIGHLY EXPERIENCED: Kerri Bourke has worked in aged care, medical nursing, emergency, and the cancer ward during her 50-year career. Picture: Kate Monotti

BENDIGO Health nurse Kerri Bourke has been acknowledged for her lifetime of achievements in the health sector, and becoming a nurse 50 years ago yesterday.

