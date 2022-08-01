THE Australian Ballet showed off some stellar dancing skills on Monday when they visited Weeroona College prior to performances in Bendigo this weekend.
Artistic Director David Hallberg said the regional tour is a "vital link to ballet-loving audiences around the country" and the team are keen to engage the community.
"There's so much that we do on the regional tour that connects with younger kids or connects with audiences," he said.
"In Bendigo, we have dance workshops at local libraries for kids that are three to five years old, we have adult classes and seniors at The Engine Room and we have a week full of workshops.
"It's so full and so rich - the art form isn't about just putting someone in a seat and having them watch a show anymore."
Mr Hallberg said the tour itself also has plenty to offer, with three creations specifically for the show.
Audiences will see unique excerpts including Swan Lake Variations, a new work choreographed by The Australian Ballet's former Artistic Director David McAllister. Also featuring are Tim Harbour's "In a landscape" and "The Vow" by Lucas Jervies - which Mr Hallberg summarised as an "Australian wedding gone wrong" - alongside Flames of Paris, La Bayadere and Concerto "Piano concerto No1" 2nd movement.
"Rarely, even when we're performing in Melbourne and Sydney, do we have three world premieres in one program," Mr Hallberg said.
"I think it's really special and really unique."
Mr Hallberg said part of his vision for the company when he took over was to bring Australian ballet around the country, so getting back on the road was particularly important.
"We haven't done a tour like this since 2019 and it is not the Sydney Opera House, but to Bendigo to Darwin to Alice Springs, we were just in Hobart and Launceston," he said.
"So it's important for the entire vision of the company, to come around the country and to have all Australians have the chance to see us live and not just on our digital platforms."
The Australian Ballet's Executive Director Libby Christie said the regional tour is a highlight of the annual calendar, and will be particularly poignant given the two-year hiatus following COVID-19 disruptions.
"The 2022 Regional Tour will be the company's 40th tour: it is always a thrill to meet up with local communities and to share our artistry through our visits and our performances in regional Australia," she said.
The Australian Ballet's education and community programs also form a vital part of the tour with the team visiting schools and community groups and offering free immersive dance workshops to more than 4500 students across the country.
David Hallberg said he hoped this experience could inspire young kids to pursue their passion for dance, as many of the company's current team had done.
"Many of our dancers' careers were cultivated in remote and regional dance schools across the nation and we hope our regional performances will inspire kids in Australia to explore dance with The Australian Ballet," he said.
"For budding dancers or those new to ballet, the opportunity to witness their national ballet company in, or close to, their hometown, is a great way to demonstrate how rich the arts are here in Australia and just what they can achieve or who they can aspire to be.
"I would say dance is absolutely universal whether it's ballet or whether it's dancing in a club.
"Although we are presenting work that is based on years of tradition and honing in on the history of the art form, it's really a live art."
The Australian Ballet will perform at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre on August 5 at 7.30pm and on August 6 at 1.30pm and 7.30pm. To purchase tickets, visit: shorturl.at/kry03
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
