Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

100 years on, stone sentry still stands in Eaglehawk

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 2 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Anzac Day ceremony at the Eaglehawk War Memorial in 2018. Picture: GLENN DANIELS

RETURNED servicemen and women will gather on Friday to commemorate an Eaglehawk sentry that has stood for 100 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.