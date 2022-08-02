100 years on, stone sentry still stands in Eaglehawk

RETURNED servicemen and women will gather on Friday to commemorate an Eaglehawk sentry that has stood for 100 years.
The borough's war memorial has stood since Saturday, August 5, 1922.
It was erected to mark Eaglehawk's diamond jubilee celebrations and to honour those who enlisted and fell during World War One.
That war killed a significant portion of Eaglehawk residents, commemoration organiser Paul Penno said.
"In 1915 the population of Eaglehawk was about 8000, the same as today," he said.
About 2000 of them were male and over 21, and 900 signed up and went to war, Mr Penno said.
"It must have really gutted the community, particularly when 100 of them didn't come back," he said.
"Many hundreds of them were wounded, gassed or mentally wrecked, so the war had a huge impact on the social fabric of Eaglehawk."
The memorial now commemorates those who served in the wars that followed.
Those who served in Afghanistan, Iraq and peacekeepers who have served around the world will be formally recognised when a new plaque is unveiled on the memorial on Friday.
Mr Penno said every member of the public was invited to attend the brief but formal service.
The commemoration starts at 10.45 on Friday at Brassey Square, Eaglehawk.
