'All systems go': Coliban Water's Kyneton Solutions project reaches final stage

Construction on the Kyneton North Recycled Water Irrigation Scheme is underway following a successful approvals process with local councils and Environment Protection Authority Victoria.
Assets and Operations chief officer Danny McLean said the 14-kilometre pipeline is the final stage of the $17 million Kyneton Solutions Project.
"This pipeline is a fantastic smart use of recycled water to boost agricultural production in our region, and is a demonstration of our commitment to sustainable and beneficial reuse options for our recycled water," he said.
Following the construction of the pipeline and a foundational reuse site, there will be future capacity in the pipeline to irrigate more land along the pipeline.
The recycled water delivered through the pipeline will be Class C water, which is approved by the EPA for use in agricultural irrigation, will allow the organisation to redirect this product to beneficial use for irrigators.
"Until this pipeline is complete, and the storage and release model can be balanced, we will continue to manage water at the plant to avoid uncontrolled releases to the environment," Mr McLean said.
"Recycled water for community benefit is something that has been used in Kyneton for many years.
"We use Class B water on the soccer fields and showgrounds, and racecourse as well as the Kyneton Botanic Gardens. This pipeline will add another beneficial use for recycled water in the region."
The pipeline is expected to take six months to complete.
Coliban Water also submitted its Licence Amendment application for the Kyneton Water Reclamation Plant to the EPA earlier this year.
This marked the commencement of a statutory process by which the EPA will consider and decide how released from the WRP will be regulated into the future.
"The proposed new licence is very different to the current one. It proposes a new measurement location for licence compliance, a complete over-haul of the water quality elements, and changes to the dilution regime," Mr McLean said.
"EPA has advised us that the site will continue to be assessed against the current licence until the Licence Amendment application has been finalised."
The Licence Amendment application is now available for feedback online at connect.coliban.com.au until August 19.
A community drop in session will also be held on August 8 between 10am and 1pm at the Kyneton Bowling Club for those wanting to learn more about the amendment process or ask questions, with representatives from both Coliban Water and EPA to be in attendance.
All feedback received during this process will be provided to the EPA for consideration as part of their assessment of the Licence Amendment application.
More information on the Kyneton Recycled Water Irrigation Scheme is now available.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
