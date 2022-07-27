Bendigo service honours Korean conflict heroes

CENTRAL Victorians have marked the sacrifice and service of those who served in the Korean War to mark the anniversary of its end.
A commemorative service was held in the Memorial Garden of the Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch on Havilah Road late Wednesday afternoon to acknowledge all service men and women who served during the Korean conflict but particularly those who paid the supreme sacrifice for their country.
The Korean War was the first major war of a much larger conflict, the Cold War - a political, economic and military contest between the two post-war superpowers the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
On July 27, 1953 a ceasefire was agreed to but negotiations for a formal peace agreement were never concluded.
During the war, more than half a million military personnel and more than one million civilians died. Some 17,000 Australians fought in Korea; 340 Australians paid the supreme sacrifice.
Of the 340 Australians killed during the conflict, 43 were classified as 'missing in action' and presumed dead.
