Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Workcover Victoria takes Bendigo Health to court over patient death in 2016

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Court: Workcover Victoria is taking Bendigo Health to the Bendigo Magistrates Court. Picture: FILE

THE Victorian Workcover Authority is prosecuting Bendigo Health over the death of a patient at its mental health unit in 2016.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.