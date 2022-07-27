Bendigo volunteers are ready to offer a last resort for the transport of blood and medical supplies as a way of freeing up the country's overrun healthcare system.
These local legends have signed up as part of a volunteer franchise called Bloodbikes Australia.
Inspired by a similar movement in the UK and Ireland, founder Peter Davis started the organisation here in Australia two years ago with no idea how the idea would grow.
"I had a mate volunteering for Bloodbikes Scotland and thought, 'what a great idea, a chance to do what I love - riding motorcycles and doing some good'," he said.
Mr Davis started the process with Mater Pathology in Brisbane, first transporting blood with a further nine volunteers in the region transporting all manner of pathology, medicines and equipment.
Through word of mouth and other mediums, Bloodbikes Australia now has more than 463 volunteers in all states of Australia, 79 of which are in Victoria and six of whom are in the Bendigo region.
Myola resident and rider Graham McDermott said while he hadn't been on the road just yet, he was keen to do his part for the organisation when the time came.
"I saw a news story on TV about Bloodbikes and knew I had to be a part of it," he said.
"It's just an easy way to help people who need it, so why wouldn't you want to join?
"We're hoping to show organisations around the city what we're here for and how we can help them work more efficiently without the stress of transporting their supplies and products."
Since the start of operations, the team has made 1240 trips with these medical products across Victoria.
These deliveries include blood, biopsies, COVID-19 tests, clinical trial program tests, cornea for transplant, paperwork and files as well as personal items returned to patients who left them behind upon discharge, medical consumables for in-home patients and stem cells.
Bloodbikes Australia volunteers work alongside 46 healthcare providers Australia-wide, including Griffith University Institute for Glycomics on the Gold Coast, Redlands Private Hospital and St Vincent's in Sydney, Toowoomba Hospital, Werribee Mercy Hospital, Lismore District Hospital and St John of God in Perth, just to name a few.
"Our challenge now is to get more healthcare providers to realise what we offer, which put simply is a last resort alternative to transporting what needs to be moved," Mr Davis said.
"Critical to our operation is we only offer services as that last resort. We do not want to interfere with commercial arrangements or anyone's employment but when all other options are exhausted we are available.
"Bloodbikes Australia volunteers are not 'wannabe' police or ambulance, we are not emergency vehicles and we abide by all road rules.
"Everyone volunteers their time, fuel, tolls and motorcycles and all have a nationally recognised Certificate in Blood Transport."
If you're interested in following Bloodbikes Australia, go to the Facebook page or website bloodbikesaustralia.org.au
Or if you're involved in a hospital laboratory and can see a value in utilising the Bloodbikes Australia free volunteer services, or you're a keen, experienced motorcyclist, email your interest to bloodbikersaus@gmail.com
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
